Grape Vines by k9photo
Grape Vines

"I feel like I'm walking into the illustrated pages of a fairy tale when I go to the vineyard. It draws you to nature and cleanses your soul, and you just don't want to leave." (Zhao Wei) Our first night on our camping trip we stayed on the grounds of a vineyard, Cartersville Country Winery in Timmonsville, SC. We happened to arrive on the one day they were closed so I didn't get a chance to taste their wines. I was intrigued by the shape of the leaves on the grape vines. And I decided to give the image an artistic edit.
Susan Wakely ace
Great PoV and edit.
May 21st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Love how you've done this.
May 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful result…
May 21st, 2025  
