Ocean View

"Take me to the ocean, let me sail the open sea. To breathe the warm and salty air, and dream of things to be." (Erica Billups) Our 2nd night we stayed at an RV park where we could walk to a point to get this view of the ocean. We picked this place because it was close to the ferry dock where we had to be the next morning. We had to drive through many heavy rain storms and they continued throughout the night. But we arrived safely and were able to get out between showers.