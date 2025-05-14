Ocracoke Beach

"We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea, whether it is to sail or to watch, we are going back from whence we came…" (John F. Kennedy) On the ferry from the mainland at Cedar Island to Ocracoke Island we were able to spend the ride in our camper which was good for Sugar as she doesn't like the water movement from the stormy ocean. Just when the announcement was made to return to your vehicle for disembarkment the heavens let loose so we got soaked just walking from the camper to the truck. The heavy rain lasted for the drive to the campground and we waited for the skies to clear some before we headed over the dunes to the beach. Although the rains ended and the sun came out it was very breezy every day of our stay. The breeze helped to counteract the heat.