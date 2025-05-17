Previous
Next
Ocracoke Lighthouse by k9photo
Photo 1740

Ocracoke Lighthouse

"In the fog of doubt, let your dreams be the lighthouse, guiding you through uncertainty." (www.travelandhome.com) We toured some Ocracoke Island tourist spots including the lighthouse, the British cemetery, and the pony pens.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
477% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact