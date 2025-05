On the Ferry

"We may have all come on different ships, but we're in the same boat now." (Martin Luther King, Jr.) On the ferry over to the island we were able to get out and spend the rise in the camper. But one the ride back the vehicles were so close that we had to spend the ride in the truck. The spots you see on the mirror are from the ocean spray built up on truck and camper from the wind sending salt spray in the air. At least the ride back was smoother.