Photo 1744
Lantanna
“Flowers are like friends; they bring color to your world.” (unknown) We tried two more lantana plants for our pollinators. So far Sugar has not dug them up like she did to the last ones we planted.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
4
2
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1946
photos
96
followers
95
following
1739
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
flower
,
lantana
Susan Wakely
Such pretty colours.
May 23rd, 2025
Beverley
Adoreable… clever sugar
May 23rd, 2025
haskar
Great pov and colours. Beautiful plant.
May 23rd, 2025
Mags
So pretty!
May 23rd, 2025
