Previous
Next
Lantanna by k9photo
Photo 1744

Lantanna

“Flowers are like friends; they bring color to your world.” (unknown) We tried two more lantana plants for our pollinators. So far Sugar has not dug them up like she did to the last ones we planted.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
478% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such pretty colours.
May 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Adoreable… clever sugar
May 23rd, 2025  
haskar ace
Great pov and colours. Beautiful plant.
May 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
So pretty!
May 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact