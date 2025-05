Zinnia

"Happiness held is the seed; happiness shared is the flower." (John Harrigan) Along the road to a small park near us there used to be a zinnia patch that the people planted to share the beauty of these flowers with passersby. We could always count on bees, butterflies, and dragonflies to be visiting those zinnias. Due to development the zinnia patch is gone so we decided to add some zinnias to our garden.