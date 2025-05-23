Previous
Hydrangea by k9photo
Photo 1746

Hydrangea

"Flowers are restful to look at. They have neither emotions nor conflicts." (Sigmund Freud) We were happy to see our hydrangeas blooming when we returned from our camping trip.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Beverley ace
Super shot… these are amazing plants with long lasting flowers…
May 23rd, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
I love hydrangea! so pretty!
May 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Pretty blue clusters of blooms.
May 23rd, 2025  
