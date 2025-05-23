Sign up
Previous
Photo 1746
Hydrangea
"Flowers are restful to look at. They have neither emotions nor conflicts." (Sigmund Freud) We were happy to see our hydrangeas blooming when we returned from our camping trip.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
3
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1946
photos
96
followers
95
following
478% complete
View this month »
1739
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
flowers
,
hydrangea
Beverley
ace
Super shot… these are amazing plants with long lasting flowers…
May 23rd, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
I love hydrangea! so pretty!
May 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Pretty blue clusters of blooms.
May 23rd, 2025
