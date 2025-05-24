Sign up
Previous
Photo 1747
Echinacea
"God is the Sun and when His rays fall upon your heart, not impeded by the clouds of egoism, the lotus blooms and the petals unfold." (Sathya Sai Baba) I like how buds, a flower, and a flower-to-be decorate our echinacea plant.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1947
photos
97
followers
96
following
478% complete
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Tags
coneflower
,
echinacea
KV
ace
Pretty... lots of buds and the emerging bloom is really cool looking.
May 24th, 2025
