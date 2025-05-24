Previous
Echinacea by k9photo
Photo 1747

Echinacea

"God is the Sun and when His rays fall upon your heart, not impeded by the clouds of egoism, the lotus blooms and the petals unfold." (Sathya Sai Baba) I like how buds, a flower, and a flower-to-be decorate our echinacea plant.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
KV ace
Pretty... lots of buds and the emerging bloom is really cool looking.
May 24th, 2025  
