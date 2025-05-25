Previous
Yellow Coneflower by k9photo
Yellow Coneflower

"Where yellow blooms, happiness follows." (from simplybeyondherbs.com) This big and bright flower puts a smile on my face and I hope it does the same for you!
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
gloria jones ace
Love the details, textures
May 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
May 25th, 2025  
