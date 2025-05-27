Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1750
Hydrangea with Spider
"The Green Crab Spider is a wandering hunter, climbing up plants, searching for insect prey on flowers, in fields, on grass, and in shrubs. It does not spin webs, though a male may use his silk to cover a potential female mate, which is almost twice his size. The female lays her eggs in a sac made of her own spider silk and keeps it close. Females die before the spiderlings hatch." (©InsectIdentification.org) I was taking photos of our hydrangea and I saw this spider when I spotted this little spider. The spider can be beneficial in that it eats insects but those insects can include bees and butterflies as well as beetles.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1950
photos
97
followers
97
following
479% complete
View this month »
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
26th May 2025 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spider
,
hydrangea
,
american-green-crab-spider
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and frame filler.
May 27th, 2025
Barb
ace
Gorgeously-filled frame! I absolutely LOVE hydrangeas! Mine is called Bubblegum, If I recall correctly... So, not this lovely blue! It is still small, as I only put it in summer before last (I think... LOL) But it's growing and thriving, so i know I will bet so blossoms again this year!
May 27th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Soft and lovely blues.
May 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close