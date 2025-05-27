Hydrangea with Spider

"The Green Crab Spider is a wandering hunter, climbing up plants, searching for insect prey on flowers, in fields, on grass, and in shrubs. It does not spin webs, though a male may use his silk to cover a potential female mate, which is almost twice his size. The female lays her eggs in a sac made of her own spider silk and keeps it close. Females die before the spiderlings hatch." (©InsectIdentification.org) I was taking photos of our hydrangea and I saw this spider when I spotted this little spider. The spider can be beneficial in that it eats insects but those insects can include bees and butterflies as well as beetles.