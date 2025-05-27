Previous
Hydrangea with Spider by k9photo
Hydrangea with Spider

"The Green Crab Spider is a wandering hunter, climbing up plants, searching for insect prey on flowers, in fields, on grass, and in shrubs. It does not spin webs, though a male may use his silk to cover a potential female mate, which is almost twice his size. The female lays her eggs in a sac made of her own spider silk and keeps it close. Females die before the spiderlings hatch." (©InsectIdentification.org) I was taking photos of our hydrangea and I saw this spider when I spotted this little spider. The spider can be beneficial in that it eats insects but those insects can include bees and butterflies as well as beetles.
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and frame filler.
May 27th, 2025  
Barb ace
Gorgeously-filled frame! I absolutely LOVE hydrangeas! Mine is called Bubblegum, If I recall correctly... So, not this lovely blue! It is still small, as I only put it in summer before last (I think... LOL) But it's growing and thriving, so i know I will bet so blossoms again this year!
May 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Soft and lovely blues.
May 27th, 2025  
