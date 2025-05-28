Previous
Coreopsis Variations by k9photo
Coreopsis Variations

"I have called this principle, by which each slight variation, if useful, is preserved, by the term of Natural Selection." (Charles Darwin) I find it interesting to see the flower variations all from one plant.
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful close up of these gorgeous flowers.
May 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
May 28th, 2025  
