Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1751
Coreopsis Variations
"I have called this principle, by which each slight variation, if useful, is preserved, by the term of Natural Selection." (Charles Darwin) I find it interesting to see the flower variations all from one plant.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1951
photos
97
followers
97
following
479% complete
View this month »
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
26th May 2025 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
yellow
,
coreopsis
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up of these gorgeous flowers.
May 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
May 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close