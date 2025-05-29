Sign up
Previous
Photo 1752
Gerbera Daisy
“When you look at a daisy, you’re peering into the heart of a dream.” (from intrepid quips.com) Our small Gerber daisy keeps producing big, beautiful blooms.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
5
3
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
26th May 2025 1:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
orange
,
daisy
,
gerbera-daisy
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful close up.
May 29th, 2025
Corinne C
Wonderful macro!
May 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
Lovely closeup.
May 29th, 2025
Barb
They were my sister's favorite flower. I didn't know that until after she passed away... I'v never been able to keep them alive here, even in the house. This one is very beautiful!
May 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
May 29th, 2025
