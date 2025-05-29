Previous
Gerbera Daisy by k9photo
Photo 1752

Gerbera Daisy

“When you look at a daisy, you’re peering into the heart of a dream.” (from intrepid quips.com) Our small Gerber daisy keeps producing big, beautiful blooms.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up.
May 29th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful macro!
May 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely closeup.
May 29th, 2025  
Barb ace
They were my sister's favorite flower. I didn't know that until after she passed away... I'v never been able to keep them alive here, even in the house. This one is very beautiful!
May 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 29th, 2025  
