Mushroom by k9photo
Photo 1756

Mushroom

"The sudden appearance of mushrooms after a summer rain is one of the more impressive spectacles of the plant world." (John Tyler Bonner) We finally got some sunny days after cloudy and rainy days. The mushrooms have enjoyed the rain.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Kate

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very captivating, I can see a little fairy sitting on it
June 2nd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Sprouting through the rocks no less, Strong little shrooms.
June 2nd, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Table for two! Nice capture!
June 2nd, 2025  
Jackie Snider
Really like the contrast between rocks and mushroom.
June 2nd, 2025  
