Photo 1760
Woodland Pinkroot
This flower was part of the landscaping around the New River Gorge Visitor Center.
We were on a camping trip so I will be catching up on photos and comments.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
3
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1961
photos
94
followers
94
following
482% complete
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
4th June 2025 11:22am
red
,
flower
,
west-virginia
,
new-river-gorge-bridge
,
woodland-pinkroot
Diana
ace
Amazing looking flower!
June 12th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely flower & colour.
June 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
An unusual looking flower.
June 12th, 2025
