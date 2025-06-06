Previous
Woodland Pinkroot by k9photo
Woodland Pinkroot

This flower was part of the landscaping around the New River Gorge Visitor Center.
We were on a camping trip so I will be catching up on photos and comments.
Kate

I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Diana ace
Amazing looking flower!
June 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely flower & colour.
June 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
An unusual looking flower.
June 12th, 2025  
