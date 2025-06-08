Previous
Balanced Rock by k9photo
Balanced Rock

The Balanced Rock Trail started on the Elakala Waterfall Trail and ended at this balanced rock formation. There was a part of the trail that was out-and-back but the rest made a loop from the lodge parking lot.
