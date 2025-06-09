Previous
Lindy Point View

The trail to Lindy Point was rather muddy but only about 1.5 mile round trip. It was a nice view towards the beginning of the canyon through which Blackwater River flows. There is a glimpse of the river to the right of the rock formation.
Kate

I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Barb ace
A big WOW! Incredible view!
June 12th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
June 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a great view.
June 12th, 2025  
