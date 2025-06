After the Rain

We had lots of rain on this camping trip. But there were enough breaks in the rain to allow us to walk/hike some of the trails. This view of the waterfall is from the end of the Gentle Trail that leads to a point that is across from the overlook where I took the previous photo of the waterfall. There was so much water that the rock profusion that split the waterfall was completely covered. The crashing water created a misty basin at the base of the waterfall.