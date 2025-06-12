Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1766
Shasta Daisy
We arrived home to see that our Shasta daisies were beginning to bloom.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1966
photos
94
followers
94
following
483% complete
View this month »
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flower
,
daisy
,
shasta-daisy
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's so perfect!
June 12th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
June 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
What a beauty.
June 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close