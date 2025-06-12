Previous
Shasta Daisy by k9photo
Photo 1766

Shasta Daisy

We arrived home to see that our Shasta daisies were beginning to bloom.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
483% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's so perfect!
June 12th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
June 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a beauty.
June 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact