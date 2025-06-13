Previous
Bee Balm by k9photo
Photo 1767

Bee Balm

“The mullein had finished blooming, and stood up out of the pastures like dusty candelabra. The flowers of Queen Anne's lace had curled up into birds' nests, and the bee balm was covered with little crown-shaped pods. In another month -- no, two, maybe -- would come the season of the skeletons, when all that was left of the weeds was their brittle architecture. But the time was not yet. The air was warm and bright, the grass was green, and the leaves, and the lazy monarch butterflies were everywhere.” (Elizabeth Enright) The air is definitely warm and humid but we haven't seen many bees and butterflies around our pollinator garden.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Beverley ace
Such gorgeous words… beautiful capture
June 13th, 2025  
Jo ace
So beautiful
June 13th, 2025  
