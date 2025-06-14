Hibiscus

"Most hibiscus flowers bloom for just one day. Blossoms open in the morning. By late afternoon, they begin to wilt. Most of the ones you see in gardens are hybrids (cross-breeds) from just eight “ancestor” varieties. They usually have five petals. They come in a range of colors, including white, pink, orange, red, yellow, purple, and combinations. Most hibiscus flowers don’t have a scent." (from sdzwildlifeexploers.org) Our neighbor's hibiscus are just on the other side of the fence separating our yards. I didn't notice the Japanese beetle until I started to edit the shot.