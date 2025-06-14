Previous
Hibiscus by k9photo
Photo 1768

Hibiscus

"Most hibiscus flowers bloom for just one day. Blossoms open in the morning. By late afternoon, they begin to wilt. Most of the ones you see in gardens are hybrids (cross-breeds) from just eight “ancestor” varieties. They usually have five petals. They come in a range of colors, including white, pink, orange, red, yellow, purple, and combinations. Most hibiscus flowers don’t have a scent." (from sdzwildlifeexploers.org) Our neighbor's hibiscus are just on the other side of the fence separating our yards. I didn't notice the Japanese beetle until I started to edit the shot.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
484% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Lovely!
June 14th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
June 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact