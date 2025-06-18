Black-Eyed Susan Buds

"And the most visible annual celebration of our own Black-Eyed Susan is in the Sport of Kings, horse-racing. Each year, we all see the "Run for the Roses" which is the Kentucky Derby. But that's not the only famous run. The "Run for the Black-Eyed Susans" is at Baltimore's Preakness Stakes, as Maryland honors its state flower, and a horseshoe arrangement of "Susans" is placed around the winning horse's neck. At the Preakness, Black-Eyed Susans are everywhere!" (see https://www.americanmeadows.com/content/perennial-planting-guide/about-black-eyed-susans for more info) These flowers spread easily so we have them all around our yard.