Allium Buds

"In the language of flowers, alliums are a symbol of good luck and prosperity...Alliums have become an important element of a number of cultures – often being used for medical purposes, providing delicious flavours in cooking, and being included in religious ceremonies." (from inter flora.ie ) This is one flower that makes me think of fireworks! Trying out a new lens - Sony E 20mm F2.8 APS-C ultra-wide prime.