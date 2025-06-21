Sign up
Previous
Photo 1775
Just a Rose
“A single rose can be my garden; a single friend, my world." (Leo Buscaglia) I tried a different edit on the background (water paper) and liked the result.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
3
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
19th June 2025 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
rose
,
water-paper-background
Michelle
Beautiful
June 21st, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Magical
June 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very romantic
June 21st, 2025
