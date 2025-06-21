Previous
Just a Rose by k9photo
Just a Rose

“A single rose can be my garden; a single friend, my world." (Leo Buscaglia) I tried a different edit on the background (water paper) and liked the result.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Michelle
Beautiful
June 21st, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Magical
June 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very romantic
June 21st, 2025  
