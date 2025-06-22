Sign up
Photo 1776
Swamp Sunflowers
"The morning glories and the sunflowers turn naturally toward the light, but we have to be taught, it seems." (Richard Rohr) Our swamp sunflowers have started to bloom already.
22nd June 2025
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
sunflower
,
buds
,
swamp-sunflower
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
June 22nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
June 22nd, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful capture.
June 22nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
June 22nd, 2025
