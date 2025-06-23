Previous
Carolina Phlox by k9photo
Carolina Phlox

"To embrace the rain is to accept and find beauty in life's challenges and unexpected turns." (AI overview) Last year this Carolina phlox attracted bees and butterflies. But this year there isn't as much activity around from the pollinators.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Mags ace
So pretty!
June 23rd, 2025  
