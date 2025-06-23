Sign up
Photo 1777
Carolina Phlox
"To embrace the rain is to accept and find beauty in life's challenges and unexpected turns." (AI overview) Last year this Carolina phlox attracted bees and butterflies. But this year there isn't as much activity around from the pollinators.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
flower
pink
phlox
carolina-phlox
Mags
So pretty!
June 23rd, 2025
