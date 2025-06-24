Sign up
Photo 1778
Photo 1778
Wet Shasta Daisy
“A daisy’s dream is to turn the world into a field of smiles.” (from www.intrepidquips.com) I decided to push the brightness levels on this image and I like the resulting bright daisy. Hope it brings a smile to your face today.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
0
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1978
photos
94
followers
94
following
487% complete
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
Views
5
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daisy
,
raindrops
,
hi-key
,
shasta-daisy
