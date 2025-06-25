Previous
Delicate Flowers by k9photo
Photo 1779

Delicate Flowers

“True delicacy, that most beautiful heart-leaf of humanity, exhibits itself most significantly in little things.” (Mary Howitt) Our hosta flowers are somewhat ephemeral since our neighbor took down his trees that shaded these shade-loving plants.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
gloria jones
Artistic.
June 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
So pretty!
June 25th, 2025  
Rob Z
So nicely shown
June 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Beautifully delicate
June 25th, 2025  
Beverley
Ooo truly divine… opaque beautys
June 25th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
This is so artistic and lovely.
June 25th, 2025  
Mags
Lovely high key image.
June 25th, 2025  
