Previous
Photo 1779
Delicate Flowers
“True delicacy, that most beautiful heart-leaf of humanity, exhibits itself most significantly in little things.” (Mary Howitt) Our hosta flowers are somewhat ephemeral since our neighbor took down his trees that shaded these shade-loving plants.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
7
4
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1979
photos
94
followers
94
following
487% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
23rd June 2025 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
hosta
,
hi-key
gloria jones
ace
Artistic.
June 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So pretty!
June 25th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
So nicely shown
June 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully delicate
June 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo truly divine… opaque beautys
June 25th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is so artistic and lovely.
June 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely high key image.
June 25th, 2025
