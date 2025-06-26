Sign up
Photo 1780
Vanishing
“Every time a newspaper dies, even a bad one, the country moves a little closer to authoritarianism…” (Richard Kluger) Thought I'd enter the mundane challenge.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
2
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1980
photos
94
followers
94
following
487% complete
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
8
2
365
ILCE-6600
25th June 2025 4:20pm
newspaper
mundane-newspaper
Beverley
ace
Looks very detailed…
June 26th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Interesting.
June 26th, 2025
