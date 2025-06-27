Previous
Rose Family by k9photo
Rose Family

“Loveliest of lovely things are they on earth that soonest pass away. The rose that lives its little hour is prized beyond the sculpted flower." (William Cullen Bryant)
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
gloria jones
Fantastic shot, colors
June 27th, 2025  
Jo
Beautiful
June 27th, 2025  
