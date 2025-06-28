Previous
Swamp Sunflower Buds by k9photo
Swamp Sunflower Buds

"From bud to bloom - a reminder that progress is a journey, not just a destination." (from https://flowersbloomhope.com ) This particular swamp sunflower is already over 6 feet tall so it was easy to shoot up with the cloudy sky as a background.
Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Mags
Very lovely high-key capture!
June 28th, 2025  
Beverley
Tall and so beautiful…
June 28th, 2025  
Walks @ 7
Well seen and very cool!
June 28th, 2025  
