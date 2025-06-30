Previous
Starting to Bloom by k9photo
Photo 1784

Starting to Bloom

Yesterday's gayfeather was taken a couple days ago and this morning it is starting to bloom.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Mags ace
Oh so pretty! Great color!
June 30th, 2025  
