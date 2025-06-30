Sign up
Photo 1784
Photo 1784
Starting to Bloom
Yesterday's gayfeather was taken a couple days ago and this morning it is starting to bloom.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1984
photos
94
followers
94
following
488% complete
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
30th June 2025 10:52am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
gayfeather
Mags
ace
Oh so pretty! Great color!
June 30th, 2025
