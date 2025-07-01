Sign up
Previous
Photo 1785
Pretty in Pink
“Pink is the color of strength, a color of conviction, a color of decision making.” (Angad Bedi)
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1985
photos
93
followers
94
following
489% complete
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
26th June 2025 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
phlox
,
carolina-phlox
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I agree, pink is a great colour!
July 1st, 2025
