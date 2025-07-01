Previous
Pretty in Pink by k9photo
Pretty in Pink

“Pink is the color of strength, a color of conviction, a color of decision making.” (Angad Bedi)
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I agree, pink is a great colour!
July 1st, 2025  
