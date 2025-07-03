Sign up
Hosta Trio
"By three methods we may learn wisdom: First, by reflection, which is noblest; Second, by imitation, which is easiest; and third by experience, which is the bitterest." (Confucius)
3rd July 2025
Kate
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
reflection
hosta
Barb
ace
Beautiful composition, Kate!
July 3rd, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
artistic
July 3rd, 2025
Jo
ace
So beautiful
July 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect photograph to illustrate your quote
July 3rd, 2025
