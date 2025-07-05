Connections

"To drop into being means to recognize your interconnectedness with all life, and with being itself. Your very nature is being part of larger and larger spheres of wholeness." (Jon Kabat-Zinn) This dandelion papas makes me think of neural pathways of a brain. It also makes me think of the TV series called The Americas narrated by Tom Hanks. Life is amazing and connected! My thoughts and prayers are also with the people in Texas and around the country affected by the flash flooding on the Guadalupe River. NOTE: We will be traveling and camping for the next 3 weeks so I may not have time or connectivity to keep in touch.