Day 1 by k9photo
Photo 1790

Day 1

“The willingness of America’s veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude.” (Jeff Miller) I spotted this memorial at one of our rest stops today.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Corinne C ace
Great tribute
July 7th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well said!
July 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a nice memorial.
July 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
An honor too all our soldiers around the world giving their all for freedom
July 7th, 2025  
