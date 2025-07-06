Sign up
Photo 1790
Day 1
“The willingness of America’s veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude.” (Jeff Miller) I spotted this memorial at one of our rest stops today.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
4
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1990
photos
92
followers
93
following
490% complete
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
Views
6
6
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
6th July 2025 9:54am
Tags
memorial
Corinne C
ace
Great tribute
July 7th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well said!
July 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a nice memorial.
July 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
An honor too all our soldiers around the world giving their all for freedom
July 7th, 2025
