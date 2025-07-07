Sign up
Previous
Photo 1791
Sunset at Campground Day 2
"Softly the evening came with the sunset." (Henry Wadsworth Longfellow) we had a beautiful sunset at West Rolling Hills Campground near Junction City, KS.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
6
3
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1991
photos
92
followers
93
following
490% complete
View this month »
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
7th July 2025 8:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
camper
,
kansas
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous sunset scene.
July 8th, 2025
Caroline
ace
Love the soft sunset and sharper outlines of the car and camper!
July 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Superb capture…
July 8th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture...wonderful reflections
July 8th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
July 8th, 2025
Barb
ace
Spectacularly beautiful!
July 8th, 2025
