Sunset at Campground Day 2 by k9photo
Photo 1791

Sunset at Campground Day 2

"Softly the evening came with the sunset." (Henry Wadsworth Longfellow) we had a beautiful sunset at West Rolling Hills Campground near Junction City, KS.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous sunset scene.
July 8th, 2025  
Caroline ace
Love the soft sunset and sharper outlines of the car and camper!
July 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Superb capture…
July 8th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture...wonderful reflections
July 8th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
July 8th, 2025  
Barb ace
Spectacularly beautiful!
July 8th, 2025  
