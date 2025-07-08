Previous
Kansas Wind Turbines by k9photo
Kansas Wind Turbines

I had never seen a wind turbine until my first trip west. They still fascinate me. I recently read that someone is developing turbines that are safer for birds and I hope they are successful.
Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Mags
Nicely composed! Yes, I've read that they interfere with migrating flight paths for birds. They need to make crash sensors that would shut it off or warn the birds if they get too close - like on our cars these days.
July 9th, 2025  
Corinne C
A needed change. They are difficult to miss!
July 9th, 2025  
