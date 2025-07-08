Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1792
Kansas Wind Turbines
I had never seen a wind turbine until my first trip west. They still fascinate me. I recently read that someone is developing turbines that are safer for birds and I hope they are successful.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1992
photos
92
followers
93
following
490% complete
View this month »
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
8th July 2025 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kansas
,
wind-turbines
,
scenesoftheroad-77
Mags
ace
Nicely composed! Yes, I've read that they interfere with migrating flight paths for birds. They need to make crash sensors that would shut it off or warn the birds if they get too close - like on our cars these days.
July 9th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A needed change. They are difficult to miss!
July 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close