Visiting My Brother

"Everyone, deep down within, carries a small cemetery of those he has loved." (Romain Rolland) I was able to visit my brother’s grave as we routed our camping trip through Colorado Springs, CO. It’s been 2 years since he passed but it seems like just last week I talked with him. When he was alive we would send him our itinerary and he would follow our travels and check out the weather to warn us of any severe weather.