Day 4 by k9photo
Day 4

Eleven Mile State Park in Colorado is in a sub-alpine climate zone. The AI overview from an online search gave this info: “A subalpine climate zone is a transitional area between forests and alpine tundra, characterized by harsh conditions like long, cold winters, short, cool summers, and heavy snowpack. It's typically found on mountainsides just below the treeline.” We are at 8670’ elevation and it’s hot and dry. If you look closely you can see our camper to the right of the larger tree about middle of the photo.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Mags ace
What a view!
July 10th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Fabulous looking place. :)
July 10th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic landscape, layers and great pov
July 10th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautifully scenic view!
July 10th, 2025  
