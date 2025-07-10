Day 4

Eleven Mile State Park in Colorado is in a sub-alpine climate zone. The AI overview from an online search gave this info: “A subalpine climate zone is a transitional area between forests and alpine tundra, characterized by harsh conditions like long, cold winters, short, cool summers, and heavy snowpack. It's typically found on mountainsides just below the treeline.” We are at 8670’ elevation and it’s hot and dry. If you look closely you can see our camper to the right of the larger tree about middle of the photo.