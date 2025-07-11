Previous
Mountain View by k9photo
Photo 1795

Mountain View

“In the mountains, you feel the majesty of the earth and the presence of the divine.” (From https://nepalpeakadventure.com) Driving through Colorado we are treated to great mountain views.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Eric Klopfer
Great layers
July 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Super capture! What an amazing view.
July 12th, 2025  
