Photo 1800
Ceiling Horses
One of our stops was at a "ghost town" where we could step inside historic buildings from a town high up in the mountains. Inside one of the buildings I looked up and the patterns in the wood looked like two horse heads. For ore info about this town see
https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=animas+forks+historic+site&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2003
photos
91
followers
92
following
Tags
wood
,
colorado
,
animas-forks_historic-site
Susan Wakely
ace
They really do.
July 26th, 2025
