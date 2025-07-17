Sign up
Photo 1801
Marmot
Some of the mountain roads passed by areas inhabited by some furry creatures such as this marmot. Some would scamper away but others hung around to check us out.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
2
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2003
photos
91
followers
92
following
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
2
2
365
iPhone 15 Pro
Tags
mountains
,
colorado
,
marmot
Beverley
ace
Very cute
July 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute character.
July 26th, 2025
