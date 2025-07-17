Previous
Marmot by k9photo
Photo 1801

Marmot

Some of the mountain roads passed by areas inhabited by some furry creatures such as this marmot. Some would scamper away but others hung around to check us out.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Beverley ace
Very cute
July 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute character.
July 26th, 2025  
