Previous
Next
Medano Pass by k9photo
Photo 1805

Medano Pass

Someone in our 4x4 adventure group told us about the Medano Pass OHV trail at Great Sand Dunes. So, of course, we had to use our newfound driving skills to explore this trail. We made it to the summit where we turned around and went back down into the national park. Two days later our guide from the 4x4 adventure posted an article about how a thunderstorm washed out part of the trail and closed it down. For the news story about this flash flood see: https://www.koaa.com/news/local-news/popular-colorado-national-park-overland-drive-closes-due-to-flash-floods
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
495% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Fabulous… lucky to do this
July 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact