Someone in our 4x4 adventure group told us about the Medano Pass OHV trail at Great Sand Dunes. So, of course, we had to use our newfound driving skills to explore this trail. We made it to the summit where we turned around and went back down into the national park. Two days later our guide from the 4x4 adventure posted an article about how a thunderstorm washed out part of the trail and closed it down. For the news story about this flash flood see: https://www.koaa.com/news/local-news/popular-colorado-national-park-overland-drive-closes-due-to-flash-floods