Photo 1806
Sunset at Toad Suck Campground
"The name Toad Suck actually spans back to the early 1800s when the water in the river would get very low and create a "suck." A suck was a great place for toads and frogs to live in the shallow water. It was in these shallow water areas that the steamboats would get stuck." (from
https://www.nps.gov/places/toad-suck-park.htm#:~:text=The%20name%20Toad%20Suck%20actually,the%20steamboats%20would%20get%20stuck
)
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2007
photos
91
followers
92
following
495% complete
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
arkansas
,
toad-suck_campground
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Glorious photograph
July 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunning capture…
July 27th, 2025
