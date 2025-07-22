Previous
Sunset at Toad Suck Campground by k9photo
Sunset at Toad Suck Campground

"The name Toad Suck actually spans back to the early 1800s when the water in the river would get very low and create a "suck." A suck was a great place for toads and frogs to live in the shallow water. It was in these shallow water areas that the steamboats would get stuck." (from https://www.nps.gov/places/toad-suck-park.htm#:~:text=The%20name%20Toad%20Suck%20actually,the%20steamboats%20would%20get%20stuck )
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Glorious photograph
July 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Stunning capture…
July 27th, 2025  
