We traveled to so many beautiful places on our 4x4 adventure but I think Yankee Boy Basin was my favorite. At one point I sat on a rock with wildflowers all around. After a few minutes one hummingbird then another started visiting the flowers just a few yards from me. Then one buzzed by me so close I could feel the air movement from its wings. For more info see: https://www.fs.usda.gov/wildflowers/regions/Rocky_Mountain/YankeeBoyBasin/index.shtml