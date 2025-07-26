Sign up
Photo 1810
Yankee Boy Basin Waterfall
In addition to the beautiful wildflowers there were waterfalls at Yankee boy Basin. We walked close to this one as well as the cascades above it.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2012
photos
91
followers
92
following
496% complete
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
Views
5
1
1
365
iPhone 15 Pro
Tags
mountains
,
waterfall
,
colorado
,
wildflowers
,
yankee-boy-basin
Susan Wakely
ace
So much energy in the water.
July 28th, 2025
