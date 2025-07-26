Previous
Yankee Boy Basin Waterfall by k9photo
Yankee Boy Basin Waterfall

In addition to the beautiful wildflowers there were waterfalls at Yankee boy Basin. We walked close to this one as well as the cascades above it.
Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Susan Wakely
So much energy in the water.
July 28th, 2025  
