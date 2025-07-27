Previous
Corkscrew Pass by k9photo
Photo 1811

Corkscrew Pass

Corkscrew Pass gives great views of Red Mountain that is along Million Dollar Highway which goes over Red Mountain Pass. (see: https://www.visitouray.com/million-dollar-highway )
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Susan Wakely ace
Amazing.
July 28th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Beautiful view.
July 28th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous colours
July 28th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture.
July 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
The red mountain is incredible.. super scenery
July 28th, 2025  
