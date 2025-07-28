Previous
Aspen Grove by k9photo
Aspen Grove

I loved the way these aspens surrounded the road on one stretch of Last Dollar Road. (see: https://www.colorado.com/articles/colorado-hidden-gem-last-dollar-road ) "One aspen tree is actually only a small part of a larger organism. A stand or group of aspen trees is considered a singular organism with the main life force underground in the extensive root system." (about aspen trees: https://www.nationalforests.org/blog/tree-profile-aspen-so-much-more-than-a-tree )
Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Linda Godwin
A spectacular sight! I hope to go see the aspens.
July 28th, 2025  
I love the wonky angles of the trees.
July 28th, 2025  
oooh feels quite surreal!
July 28th, 2025  
Fabulous
July 28th, 2025  
So lovely looking.
July 28th, 2025  
