Velocity Basin collage by k9photo
Photo 1814

Velocity Basin collage

There is a stream that flows out of the alpine lake at Velocity Basin. And there was an abundance of wildflowers blooming including bluebells and bistort.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
